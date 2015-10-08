BRASILIA Oct 8 Brazil's lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha said on Thursday the congressional budget committee was unlikely to take up the Federal Accounts Court's recommendation to reject President Dilma Rousseff's 2014 accounts this year.

The Court, known as the TCU, on Wednesday said that Rousseff's government manipulated its accounts last year before her re-election, a ruling that could pave the way to her impeachment in Congress. (Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)