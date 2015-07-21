BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's Federal Audit Court will not speed up the settlement of billions of reais worth of overdue payments that have dragged on for years, a court judge told Reuters on Tuesday, easing pressure on President Dilma Rousseff as she struggles to shore up public finances.

Augusto Nardes, a judge at the court known as TCU, is leading the review of Rousseff's accounting of federal government spending last year in a controversial process that opposition leaders say could pave the way for her impeachment.

Rousseff, a leftist re-elected by a narrow margin in October, has until Wednesday to respond to evidence of fiscal irregularities found by Nardes.

Some fiscal experts and lawyers speculated Nardes could speed up the payment of more than 20 billion reais ($6.30 billion) in debts owed to state-controlled banks, dashing any hope the government could meet an already elusive fiscal target this year.

"We will not analyze that issue - speeding up payments - because the government has autonomy over that and is not up to the court to decide that," Nardes said. "We're not the government ... we will decide whether there were illegalities or not."

In his review, Nardes found that the government delayed more than 40 billion reais in payments to state banks to artificially bolster its balance sheet last year. He said Rousseff broke the country's fiscal responsibility law by forcing banks to pay for social programs in order to improve her re-election chances.

The government has acknowledged the delay, but argues it was due to limited cash flow at the time and that other administrations did the same in the past. Cabinet ministers allege the administration did not break the law.

This year the government has paid about half of those arrears, according to private estimates, complicating Rousseff's efforts to improve the fiscal accounts.

After receiving the government's response, Nardes will announce his vote, setting the tone for the remaining seven TCU judges to decide whether to approve the accounts. The ruling, which is expected in August, is not judicially binding and Congress has the final word on whether Rousseff breached fiscal rules.

Still, a negative ruling would put years of heavy spending and a lack of transparency in the spotlight and Brazil's investment-grade rating at risk. It would also give ammunition to opposition lawmakers in their plans to impeach Rousseff, whose popularity is at record lows.

($1 = 3.1730 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)