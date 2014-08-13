UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SAO PAULO Aug 13 A private jet carrying Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos crashed on Wednesday in the city of Santos, according to a source in Campos's political party.
The plane, a Cessna 560XL, lost contact with air traffic control as it was preparing to land, according to an Air Force statement. Television images showed smoke billowing from the crash site in a residential area of Santos.
A police official in Santos said there were "certainly" fatalities in the crash, but could not say how many or provide any additional information.
The party source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Campos' running mate, Marina Silva, was not on board the plane. (Reporting by Brazil newsroom)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders