BRASILIA Jan 19 A plane carrying Brazilian
Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is overseeing a
massive corruption investigation, crashed into the sea off the
coast of Rio de Janeiro state on Thursday, a judicial source
said.
The small aircraft left Sao Paulo and crashed into the sea
near the tourist town of Paraty, airforce and civil aviation
sources said. A press representative for the Supreme Court had
earlier told Reuters that Zavascki was on the passenger list for
the flight, but could not confirm he was onboard.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Additional reporting by
Bruno Federowski and Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad
Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)