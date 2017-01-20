SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazilian authorities on
Friday started their investigation into a small plane crash that
killed a Supreme Court justice who was overseeing the
investigation of a political kickback scheme, the largest ever
uncovered in the country.
A recovery team pulled the last two bodies from the wreckage
of the accident that killed five people when the plane went down
in heavy rain on Thursday afternoon just off the coast of Rio de
Janeiro state.
The plane was carrying Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki,
68, along with his longtime friend who owned the aircraft,
Alberto Filgueiras, 69, a boutique hotelier.
Maira Panas, a 23-year-old personal massage therapist for
Filgueiras, and her mother Maria Panas, 55, were also aboard,
along with the pilot Osmar Rodrigues, 56.
Investigators are under pressure to quickly determine the
cause of the crash, which has Brazilians abuzz with conspiracy
theories. Zavascki was expected to rule soon on the
admissibility of dozens of plea bargains of executives from
engineering group Odebrecht.
The testimony is expected to implicate upward of 200
powerful politicians and business leaders in the massive graft
probe that revealed a vast kickback scheme for contracts with
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Percio Freire, a security official in the coastal tourist
city of Paraty, where the Hawker Beechcraft C90GT twin-prop
plane went down in a bay roughly 3 km (2 miles) from the
airport, confirmed all five bodies had been recovered.
The plane had taken off from an airport in Sao Paulo, 200
kilometers (125 miles) to the west.
"Now we need to recover the wreckage and hand it over to Air
Force authorities," he said.
Eyewitnesses have told local media it was raining heavily
when the plane suddenly banked sharply, with the tip of its
right wing hitting the water before its nose dove into the sea.
One person on a boat in the water near where the plane crashed
told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper he saw smoke coming from the
left wing just before the crash.
The Brazilian Air Force's crash investigation center will
oversee the inquiry but has yet to release any details. About 50
officials are on site for the investigation.
Brazil's civil aviation authority ANAC said the plane's
paper work was in order and it had passed all required
inspections.
Federal police and prosecutors said they will also carry out
their own investigations to make certain there was no foul play.
They have demanded copies of any communication the pilot had
with air traffic controllers, along with all documents related
to the plane.
Lindsay Adrian, a spokeswoman for Wichita, Kansas-based
Textron Inc, which manufactures the Beechcraft, said the
company had offered its investigative assistance to Brazilian
authorities. She would not confirm whether officials accepted
the offer of help.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo;
Editing by Alan Crosby)