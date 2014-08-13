RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 13 Brazilian financial
markets sold off on Wednesday after a report that presidential
candidate Eduardo Campos of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB),
who runs third in opinion polls ahead of October elections, was
in a plane that crashed in the city of Santos.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index erased early gains
and dropped 2.1 percent after a source in Campos' political
party said the candidate was on the plane, a Cessna 560XL, that
crashed in a residential area of Santos, Brazil.
The real also erased gains and weakened 0.3 percent
to 2.2842 per dollar.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Paula Laier; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)