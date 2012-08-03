Aug 3 (IFR) - Itau Unibanco's hefty new US$1.375bn
subordinated 10-year bond this week added momentum to the rush
among Brazilian lenders to raise Tier 2 capital under the
current format before such paper becomes obsolete in 2013.
Accounts spied rarity value in a bond that regulators are
putting out to pasture at the end of this year, as the Central
Bank looks to force financial institutions to issue Basel
III-compliant debt.
More FIs are expected to come with Tier 2 bonds, mostly
because they will ultimately be cheaper than the higher premiums
investors will charge for new Basel III-compliant structures.
"Banks are issuing a lot of Tier 2, as they don't know what
they will be able to issue and Tier 2 is less expensive," said a
corporate credit analyst.
This comes after several Tier 2 issuances already this year,
including a US$1bn 5.75% 10-year from Bradesco, a
US$750m 5.875% 10-year from Banco do Brasil and a
US$500m retap by Itau of its 6.2% Tier 2 2021s, which came with
6% yield.
Itau bettered such pricing this week. It was seen
offering 20.0bp-37.5bp over the existing Tier 2 2022s after
releasing revised guidance at 5.500%-5.625%, shrinking that
premium to 15bp-20bp when it priced at par to yield 5.5%, or
399.6bp over US Treasuries, on the back of a US$3.3bn book.
Joint bookrunners were Itau, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered.
What the Central Bank will qualify as regulatory capital
post-December 31 remains unclear, but issuing old Tier 2 bonds
still makes sense -- despite the fact that capital recognition
on such debt will start amortizing at 10% a year in 2013.
This is based on a bank's total Tier 2 holdings, so in
theory a bank could issue a new Tier 2 before the December 31
deadline, still receive a 100% capital recognition for the first
five years, and then see a 20% reduction just as they used to in
the past, said one banker.
Yet because these bonds will gradually lose their capital
benefits and start looking more like senior debt as time passes,
pricing will be key as to whether or not banks will bring such
issues in 2012.
One DCM official reckons that the spread differential
between sub and senior debt will have to remain in the
75bp-100bp range for such offerings to remain cost effective.
LIKE EQUITY
Either way, new Basel III-compliant Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds
are expected to carry structures that make them more equity-like
and hence more expensive.
Going forward, Tier II notes may also carry loss absorption
clauses that will allow banks to write down the debt completely,
though they would have more headroom than Tier I notes before
capital ratios are breached, say some bankers.
This means that pricing will likely be closer to the recent
Tier I perps issued by Banco do Brasil, which has so far been
the standard bearer for bond offerings that will conform to the
new regulatory environment.
Those perps, which had a floating indenture to adapt to the
new rules, showed in February that investors were willing to
accept the risks inherent in structures that comply with Basel
III, but pricing still remains more art than science. Those
bonds were priced to yield 9.25%, but have since tightened to
around 8.25%-8.50%.
At the time, the spread differential between Banco do
Brasil's Basel III-compliants and its other hybrid perps hinted
at just how much more the banks would have to pay to raise this
new type of regulatory capital. For instance, that spread was
some 300bp, but has since shrunk to around 150bp.
Because perps are riskier, the spread differential between
old and new Tier 2 bonds would probably be less than 150bp, said
one DCM official.
Another official thought that new Tier 2 bonds would come
some 150bp inside a comparable Tier 1 Basel III-compliant
instrument, which for Banco do Brasil would currently mean a
yield of around 6.75%. Top tier private banks would perhaps pay
25bp-50bp inside of that.
While yields may seem higher, the equity-like nature of Tier
1 and other Basel III-compliant bonds may mean borrowers will
use different benchmarks.
"In the new world, if you do Tier 1, the comparison will be
return on equity as opposed to what they pay on debt," said a
senior DCM banker.
For others, these new instruments will be firmly in the debt
camp, given the considerably higher cost of equity for a name
like Banco do Brasil.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)