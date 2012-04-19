* State development bank loans $13 bln in quarter
* Disbursements reflect uncertain economic recovery
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 Loan disbursements at
Brazil's state development bank BNDES slipped 2
percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, reflecting
growing uncertainty about the impact of the European debt crisis
and a weak recovery in Latin America's largest economy.
The Rio de Janeiro-based lender disbursed 24.5 billion reais
($13 billion) in new credit from January to March, compared with
a previously reported 24.9 billion reais in the first three
months of 2011, according to a statement.
BNDES chief Luciano Coutinho said on Monday the bank would
disburse between 145 billion reais and 150 billion reais this
year, up from 139.7 billion reais in 2011.
The BNDES has been a prime motor for economic growth in
Brazil in recent years, providing long-term financing at
subsidized rates for infrastructure projects, productive
investments and even corporate mergers. The BNDES' loan book,
which is the primary source of long-term financing in Brazil, is
much bigger than even the World Bank's.
Government officials spoke last year of the need to reduce
the BNDES' role in the economy and open up more space for
private financing. Yet an unexpectedly pronounced economic
slowdown that started in the second half of 2011 has put the
bank's financing back at the forefront of government policy.
($1 = 1.89 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)