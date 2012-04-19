* State development bank loans $13 bln in quarter

* Disbursements reflect uncertain economic recovery

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 Loan disbursements at Brazil's state development bank BNDES slipped 2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, reflecting growing uncertainty about the impact of the European debt crisis and a weak recovery in Latin America's largest economy.

The Rio de Janeiro-based lender disbursed 24.5 billion reais ($13 billion) in new credit from January to March, compared with a previously reported 24.9 billion reais in the first three months of 2011, according to a statement.

BNDES chief Luciano Coutinho said on Monday the bank would disburse between 145 billion reais and 150 billion reais this year, up from 139.7 billion reais in 2011.

The BNDES has been a prime motor for economic growth in Brazil in recent years, providing long-term financing at subsidized rates for infrastructure projects, productive investments and even corporate mergers. The BNDES' loan book, which is the primary source of long-term financing in Brazil, is much bigger than even the World Bank's.

Government officials spoke last year of the need to reduce the BNDES' role in the economy and open up more space for private financing. Yet an unexpectedly pronounced economic slowdown that started in the second half of 2011 has put the bank's financing back at the forefront of government policy.

