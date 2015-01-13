UPDATE 1-Indonesia in tentative deal for Airbus A400M military planes
PARIS, March 29 Indonesia has signed a letter of intent to buy Airbus A400M military aircraft, French President Francois Hollande's office said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO Jan 13 An index measuring consumer defaults in Brazil rose 6.3 percent in 2014, mostly due to rising interest rates, higher inflation and a weaker job market, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.
The average size of non-bank debts rose 12.7 percent in the year, to 355.02 reais ($133.47) from 315.12 reais. Bank debts fell 3.3 percent to an average of 1,266.59 reais from 1,309.87 reais in 2013, Serasa said.
While Brazilians have been less willing to take on new debts, they have also found it hard to pay off existing loans. Consumer confidence is hovering at its lowest since the 2008 global financial crisis and Brazil's economy is expected to post very little growth this year as the government works to tighten spending.
($1 = 2.66 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine)
LONDON, March 29 Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, declaring there was no turning back and ushering in a tortuous exit process that will test the bloc's cohesion and pitch her country into the unknown.