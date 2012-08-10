Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Loan delinquencies in Brazil's credit market will fall in the second half of the year after surging to near record highs, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo said on Friday.
Araujo, who was speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, added that the recent rise in loan defaults has not put Brazil's "solid" financial system into risk.
