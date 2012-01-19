* Brazil could cut IOF tax on loans, Valor says

* Govt worried with pace of slowdown, paper says

* Finance Ministry spokeswoman declines to comment

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Brazil's government is considering cutting a financial transactions tax on some consumer loans, the second such move in as many months, to fend off an economic slowdown, a local newspaper said on Thursday.

The so-called IOF tax on household loans with maturities longer than one year could be trimmed to 2 percent from 2.5 percent now, Valor Econômico said, without saying how it got the information. The tax had been reduced last month from 3 percent.

The report underscores President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to stave off a slowdown that could hamper the strongest job market in decades in Latin America's largest economy. It also comes a day after the central bank slashed borrowing costs for a fourth straight time to kick-start growth.

The government targets growth of about 4 percent this year, faster than the 3 percent estimated by private sector economists, Valor said. If activity reacts too slowly to the measures, further steps could be taken, the paper said, without elaborating.

A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry in Brasilia declined to comment on "unsourced stories." Efforts to reach central bank media officials in Brasilia and Sao Paulo were unsuccessful.

The Valor story also said that the government has grown "worried" with a recent gain in the real, Brazil's currency. The real, which is up 5.5 percent this year against the U.S. dollar, is rallying as exporters are bringing home part of their proceeds from overseas sales, the paper added.

($1 = 1.765 Brazilian reais) (Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Asher Levine; editing by Anna Willard)