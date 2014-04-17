BRASILIA, April 17 A police strike has unleashed violent crime in Brazil's third-largest city just two months before it is set to welcome hordes of soccer fans for the World Cup, adding to fears about the country's ability to ensure safety during the event.

At least 22 people were killed in and around the northeastern city of Salvador after state police went on strike early on Wednesday to demand better pay and other benefits, the Bahia state government said on Thursday, prompting the federal government to dispatch troops to restore order.

Local media reported looting at supermarkets and stores in central Salvador and also said that another 21 people were killed in nearby Feira de Santana, the state's second-largest city.

The violence prompted many shop owners in Salvador, one of Brazil's most popular tourist destinations, to remain closed early on Thursday as many police stayed off the streets for a second day in defiance of a court order to return to work.

While Salvador has one of the highest crime rates in Brazil, its murder rate is historically much lower than the toll of Wednesday and early Thursday. In April last year, the Salvador area had an average of 2.5 deaths a day, according to state government data.

A coastal city of about 3.5 million people, Salvador was the first colonial capital of Brazil and is home to some of the country's most famed Carnival celebrations. Its heritage is rich with Afro-Brazilian culture, a draw for many foreign tourists.

This isn't the first time that the Bahia state police have gone on strike before a high-profile event to press their demands. In 2012, a police strike on the eve of Carnival unleashed a similar crime wave that left more than 100 people dead over a 12-day span in the greater Salvador area.

Salvador will host six World Cup matches, including a quarter final and a high-profile clash between defending champions Spain and the Netherlands. Portugal and world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo will also take on Germany there. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Todd Benson and W Simon)