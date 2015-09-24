(Adds Treasury debt market intervention, updates markets)
* Tombini does not rule out using reserves to boost currency
* Real rebounds to 4.069 per dollar from 4.248
* Central bank raises inflation forecast
* Unemployment rate rose in August to 5-year high
By Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Brazil's depressed
currency rebounded on Thursday after the head of its central
bank vowed to use all instruments in its arsenal to curtail the
real's collapse as investors fret over the future of Latin
America's largest economy.
The real, which earlier in the session had tumbled to a new
all-time low of 4.248 to the U.S. dollar, bounced back to 4.023
after central bank president Alexandre Tombini, in an
unscheduled press briefing, did not rule out selling part of the
country's $371 billion foreign reserves to calm the exchange
rate market.
"In this process (to tame volatility), all instruments are
available for the central bank," Tombini said. "Foreign reserves
are an insurance that could and should be used."
The currency rallied further, bringing its gains for the day
to 3.0 percent, after the Treasury announced a program of daily
debt auctions to provide liquidity to the local debt market.
Brazil's main stock index also rebounded from
earlier losses of as much as 2.0 percent and was up 0.2 percent
in late afternoon trading.
But Tombini also reaffirmed the central bank's policy of
keeping interest rates at current levels for a prolonged period
even as it raised its inflation forecast to well above its
official target.
A growing political crisis that threatens to unseat
President Dilma Rousseff and a deepening economic recession have
dragged the Brazilian real to its weakest level since the
currency was created in 1994.
The currency's weakness has offset the central bank's
efforts to contain rising inflation through interest rate rises.
In its quarterly report released on Thursday, the bank raised
its 2016 inflation forecast to 5.3 percent from 4.8 percent
previously.
The worsening inflation numbers dramatized the conundrum
facing Tombini and other policymakers, who are also wrestling
with a deepening recession that could be aggravated by further
interest rate increases.
Brazil's unemployment rate rose for an eighth straight month
in August to the highest in over five years, although the
increase was slightly smaller than markets expected, data showed
on Thursday.
Some economists warned the bank risks putting more pressure
on the real if it does not raise borrowing costs soon.
"If the central bank does not hike in the next meeting, they
will see another round of deterioration," Santander Securities
strategist Sandro Sobral said in a note to clients.
The crisis has fueled concern that another credit rating
agency will follow Standard & Poor's example and cut Brazil's
rating to junk, forcing many global funds to dump its bonds from
their portfolios.
Treasury Chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday that Brazil
would be able to avoid further credit downgrades if it succeeds
in approving its latest fiscal package and showing long-term
commitment to rebalancing its public accounts.
Brazil's Senate will vote Wednesday on whether to overturn
presidential vetoes averting a surge in public spending, a major
threat to Rousseff's efforts to shore up deteriorating
government finances.
Rousseff's approval ratings have cratered to single digits
less than a year after she was re-elected last October, under
pressure from the darkening economic outlook as well as the
implication of key members of her Workers Party in a massive
corruption scandal.
(Additional reporting by London, Sao Paulo, Brasilia and Rio de
Janeiro bureaus; Writing by Christian Plumb)