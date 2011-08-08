* Brazil touts high reserves, robust credit market

* Local stocks hit hard again by global volatility

* Central bank official: S&P downgrade "changes nothing" (Recasts; updates market prices)

By Jeferson Ribeiro and Silvio Cascione

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Reassurances from President Dilma Rousseff and other officials failed to stop yet another plunge in Brazil's financial markets on Monday as local assets again bore the brunt of the global selloff.

Despite Brazil's reputation as a booming BRICS economy, its stocks in recent weeks have performed even worse than those in the countries at the center of the global debt crisis -- namely, the United States and smaller European economies.

Investors are moving capital out of higher-risk emerging assets worldwide, but are particularly wary of recent signs that Brazil's economy may grow at a slower pace than hoped in the next few years, with high inflation and interest rates.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP plummeted nearly 10 percent in intraday trade -- its biggest such loss in nearly three years -- before recovering slightly to close down 8 percent in its biggest one-day drop since October 2008.

The Bovespa is the worst-performing stock index in the Americas this year, and is now off about 20 percent in the past month alone. That puts it in line with losses in Greece's domestic market .ATG in that time and outpaces a roughly 12 percent decline in both the Dow Jones Industrial average .DJI and in regional counterpart Mexico .MXX. For details, see [ID:nN1E7731OC]

Brazil's currency, the real BRBY BRL=, suffered its biggest one-day decline in 15 months, shedding 1.92 percent.

Standing alongside Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who was visiting Brasilia, Rousseff said the best way to confront the crisis was by deepening trade ties. She also cited the "robust" balance sheets of local banks, a strong cushion of $348.5 billion in currency reserves, and tight control over budget spending.

Rousseff also said Brazil was in much better shape to confront the crisis than it was during the last financial meltdown in 2008 -- when it was one of the last major economies to enter recession and among the first to recover.

"For us to say that we're immune to the crisis, we need action by government, by businesses and by society," she said. "We can't mess around right now and go out spending what we don't have."

She admitted, however, that Brazil was "not an island," and said the government would take any measures necessary to ensure continued economic growth.

Central bank board member Aldo Mendes told Reuters that Friday's decision by ratings agency Standard & Poor's to downgrade U.S. long-term debt "changes nothing" for Brazil, and should not prompt a policy change.

Brazil's economy is expected to grow about 4 percent this year, more than most developed economies, but lagging its peers in the BRICS group of emerging markets, which also includes Russia, India, China and now South Africa.

That relative underperformance plus other problems -- above-target inflation, investor unhappiness with Rousseff's economic policies and concerns about possible asset bubbles in consumer credit and real estate -- has cooled the ardor of many investors, causing Brazilian assets to sag in recent months.

OPTIMISM GOING FORWARD

Top officials around Latin America also voiced optimism on Monday. Colombian Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry said his country's economy was "well-protected," while his Mexican counterpart Ernesto Cordero said Mexico would not suffer as much as it did in 2009. [ID:nN1E77707E] [ID:nN1E7741SC]

Yet Brazil, which has long outperformed the rest of the region's economies, could have further to fall.

The real is being watched closely after economists, taking into account the global crisis and recent signs of an economic slowdown, revised downward their projection for Brazil's interest rates. Most now believe the benchmark Selic rate will stay unchanged at 12.50 percent through 2012. [ID:nN1E77703A]

Brazil's high interest rates have been a key reason for the currency's strength in recent years as investors from the developed world seek higher yields.

Marcio Holland, a top Finance Ministry official, said the real would likely see continued volatility but he did not expect a "sharp depreciation." [ID:nN1E7770O1]

Prices for some of Brazil's internationally traded dollar bonds also fell on Monday.

Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin told Reuters that it was too early to gauge whether the impact of the global crisis would cause any delays in local debt auctions.

Many investors have been alienated by Rousseff's intervention in the affairs of some blue-chip companies such as state-controlled oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and miner Vale (VALE5.SA).

Her reluctance to undertake major tax or labor reforms has also caused some economists to forecast the economy may settle into long-term growth of 3 percent to 4 percent.

Still, there were some reasons for optimism once the global downdraft starts to ease.

John Chambers, chairman of the sovereign ratings committee at Standard & Poor's, said on Monday that he did not expect emerging market ratings to be affected by the decision on Friday to cut the United States' long-term rating. [ID:nN1E7771A5]

Brazil's economy has yet to show many tangible signs of contagion from the global financial troubles. Its sovereign debt is rated investment grade by all three major credit agencies and is equal to only about 40 percent of its economy -- a lower ratio than the United States or the highly-indebted economies in the euro zone.

Brazil's high interest rates may also ensure continued demand for some assets going forward. Brazilian 10-year bond yields in reais fell 4 basis points to 12.38 percent, indicating some buying activity.

"One really has to ask where are you going to park your money (amid the crisis) and there is still some attractive yield in Latin America," said Flavia Cattan-Naslausky, a foreign currency and bond strategist with RBS Captial in Greenwich, Connecticut.