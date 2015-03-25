SAO PAULO, March 25 Sales in Brazil of
fertilizers and pesticides for next year's soy crop have stopped
after the main lender for the farm sector, state-run Banco do
Brasil, froze disbursement of subsidized loans, farm
and industry groups said on Wednesday.
"In other years at this time, Banco do Brasil was already
taking proposals and even making financing available," said
Benjamin de Sousa Junior, the director of the national
agricultural input's association (Andav) in the state of Goias.
Farmers are still harvesting a record 2014-15 soy crop, but
they are also starting to plan for the next crop, seeking the
best prices and rates for delivery.
Banco do Brasil did not respond to a request for comment.
Farm group Aprosoja said loans from federal banks financed
19 percent of its sector's activities in 2014-15.
The government's annual "crop plan" set lending rates at 6.5
percent and next year's rates will likely rise when the new plan
is announced in May. Brazil's benchmark interest rate is
currently 12.75 percent.
Andav's de Sousa Junior said some lines of credit were
available from Banco do Brasil, but at interest rates of 16
percent rather than at a subsidized rate.
Brazil's fertilizer blenders association said the lack of
credit is just one of many causes for concern.
"Farmers are waiting for a clearer definition of the
exchange rate and prices of commodities and fertilizers," said
the association's president Carlos Florence.
Brazil's real has weakened some 16 percent against the
dollar so far this year. A weaker currency can help spur exports
that are sold in dollars but makes costs of imported fertilizers
and pesticides more expensive for the next year.
