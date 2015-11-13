SAO PAULO Nov 13 Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
, Brazil's second-largest flat steel maker, had its
net loss doubled in the third quarter after sales and financial
expenses surged.
In a securities filing on Friday, the company commonly known
as CSN reported a net loss of 532.7 million reais ($141 million)
last quarter, compared with a shortfall of 250.1 million reais a
year ago. The result, however, was smaller than the loss of 709
million reais estimated in a Reuters poll.
Debt excluding cash and other liquid assets reached 6.6
times 12-month trailing operational earnings at the end of the
quarter, the filing said.
