* Company will export building materials to Cuba
* Reforms expected to increase Cuban demand
By Esteban Israel
SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Brazilian retail chain
TendTudo, which sells home improvement products and
construction materials, has taken the first steps into what it
believes could be a $400 million a year market in communist
Cuba.
The company recently signed a contract to start supplying
in the first half of 2012 a Havana store for Cuban state
company Palco, modeled on TendTudo's "home center" stores in
Brazil though much smaller.
TendTudo's interest in part lies in the prospect of a
strengthening market for its products after a recent reform by
the Cuban government to allow the buying and selling of homes
for the first time in decades, said Carlos Christensen,
president of TendTudo's international unit.
"Cuba has an important demand for tools, construction
materials and articles for the home," he told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
"There are important challenges but for us it's a long-term
objective. The idea is to start small and go accompanying the
changes in the Cuban market," he said.
Cuba, a country of 11 million people, is in the midst of
reforms liberalizing its troubled Soviet-style economy with the
goal of assuring the survival of the communist system put in
place after the 1959 Cuban revolution.
The housing reform is expected to increase demand for
building materials, not only because the country has a housing
shortage of more than 600,000 units but because so many of the
existing homes are in bad shape after years of economic crisis
and neglect.
Christensen believes that purchases just by the Cuban
state, which controls 90 percent of the island's economy, would
exceed $400 million annually for the electrical supplies,
tools, paint, bathroom fixtures, tiles and myriad other
products TendTudo sells.
Cuba's retail sector is still off-limits to private
companies, but its opening would add to the island's potential,
he said.
"But what happens if we establish ourselves there with a
long-term vision, first looking at the corporate sector and
then eventually the retail sector?" Christensen said. "The
challenges are important but we are patient."
