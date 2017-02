RIO DE JANEIRO May 24 Brazil's central bank on Thursday sold 11,300 of the 40,000 currency swap contracts it offered in an auction designed to support the real.

The central bank sold 10,200 contracts maturing on July 2 and 1,100 contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement.

The real , which had erased losses immediately after the auction was announced, traded 0.2 percent stronger at 2.0355 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting By Silvio Cascione and Walter Brandimarte)