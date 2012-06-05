RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazil's central bank on Tuesday sold 20,300 of the 40,000 currency swap contracts it offered in an auction designed to boost the real.

The central bank sold 11,000 contracts maturing on July 2 and 9,300 contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement.

The real traded around 2.05 per dollar, little changed from Monday's close, when the auction was announced. It jumped 1.16 percent after that, to 2.0268 per greenback. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)