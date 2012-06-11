U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Brazil's central bank on Monday sold 8,000 of the 20,000 currency swap contracts it offered in an auction, but failed to stop the real from weakening further.
The bank sold 4,000 contracts maturing on July 2 and 4,000 contracts maturing on Aug. 1, it said in a statement. That was the smallest amount of swaps offered at an auction since policymakers resumed this type of market intervention last month.
The real slightly trimmed losses when the central bank called the auction but slid 1 percent after its results, trading at 2.0430 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.