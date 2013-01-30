RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 30 Brazil's central bank on
Wednesday offered to sell as much as $1.273 billion on the spot
currency market with the agreement to repurchase them two months
later, causing the real to trim early losses.
The auction effectively rolls over the same amount of
dollars that had been sold by the central bank last year, with
the repurchase date set to Feb. 1.
The central bank decision is likely to be considered by
analysts as yet another sign that policymakers want a stronger
real to lower inflation expectations.