SAO PAULO Dec 20 Brazil's central bank said on Thursday it will sell up to $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements, a strategy designed to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

The bank said in a statement it will conduct one auction on Friday to sell U.S. dollars with a repurchase date set for March 1, 2013. The real added to gains after the announcement and traded 0.63 percent stronger at 2.0562 per U.S. dollar.