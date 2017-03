RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 8 Brazil's central bank on Friday sold only one-third of the reverse currency swaps it had offered at an auction designed to halt the real's recent gains.

The central bank sold 10,000 of the 30,000 swaps it had offered. Those contracts, which mimic the sale of dollars in the futures market, are used by policymakers to weaken the currency.

The real last traded at 1.9663 per U.S. dollar, 0.2 percent stronger on the day, after rallying more than 1 percent earlier.