SAO PAULO Dec 19 Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it will sell as much as $2 billion on the spot market with repurchase agreements, a strategy designed to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market.

The bank said in a statement it will conduct one auction on Thursday to sell U.S. dollars with a repurchase date set for March 1, 2013.

The announcement came after Brazil's currency market had closed. The real ended at 2.0690 per dollar, or 0.9 percent firmer on the day.