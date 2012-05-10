RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Recent weakness in Brazil's real currency does not put the government's inflation target in danger, senior finance ministry official Nelson Barbosa said on Thursday.

Barbosa also said that the government "is not considering" reductions in bank reserve requirements or cutting the so-called IOF tax on financial transactions. Brazil's Valor Economico newspaper reported on Thursday said that both measures were being studied by the finance ministry.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)