BRIEF-Pixium Vision receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 in Germany
* Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO Dec 18 Brazil's central bank will raise the threshold for setting aside reserve requirements for short-selling the U.S. dollar to $3 billion, up from $1 billion previously, in a bid to prevent the real from weakening further.
The move takes effect Dec. 20, according to a statement published in the bank's Sisbacen newswire. The bank also changed the period of calculation of such requirements to the average of five business days, longer than the prior one day calculation.
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. insurers are buying corporate pension plans at a record clip as rising interest rates and all-time high stock-market values give companies the perfect excuse to offload them.