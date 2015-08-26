(Corrects to say Hypermarcas repurchased bond due in 2021, not
perpetual bond in paragraph 22)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 26 While many of Brazil's largest
companies have grown savvy about hedging their debt against big
currency swings, an increasing number could feel the heat from
the real's plunge to a more than 12-year low due to poor
planning and rising debt, bankers said.
Debt refinancing and hedging costs are rapidly rising as
Brazil's economy falls into recession and local banks pare back
credit. The real, the world's worst-performing major currency
this year, according to Thomson Reuters calculations, slipped
below 3.65 to the dollar on Wednesday.
Companies such as steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA
and General Shopping Brasil SA are already suffering
after borrowing heavily in global markets. The 38 percent
decline in the real over the past 12 months has forced
them to downsize operations as debt-servicing costs soared.
Bankers say debt exposure to foreign currencies looks
manageable for most companies, which are increasingly using
derivatives to help shield their balance sheets from sudden
interest-rate or currency fluctuations.
Still, some wonder how long hedging will keep companies safe
as the currency continues to slide.
Analysts point to state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, the world's most-indebted oil producer, airline Gol
Linhas Aéreas SA and port operator Wilson Sons Ltd
, as firms that may face potential problems.
Outstanding foreign debt at companies and banks in Latin
America's largest economy reached $418 billion this year, almost
three times the amount they owed in 2008.
Uncertainty over the timing of expected rate hikes in the
United States and the extent of China's economic downturn is
mounting, sparking more volatility and further increasing debt
refinancing and hedging costs.
"It's not like we will see an epidemic, but certainly there
are companies facing serious headwinds because of the real's
sharp drop," said Mauricio Reggio, managing partner at São
Paulo-based business risk consultancy firm ICTS Protiviti.
With the cost of hedging closely pegged to Brazil's
benchmark rate - which reached a nine-year high last month,
General Shopping and others are opting to hedge
interest on their dollar debt for only a year or two, bankers
said.
With revenue exclusively in reais, General Shopping's
dollar debt now equals 7.1 times earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. That is the
highest in a group of 90 Latin American companies with large
dollar debt exposure according to data compiled by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
A banker familiar with General Shopping's situation said
that selling assets at this point "could barely cover a year of
the company's interest bill, which makes me believe that talks
with creditors may not be far away."
The story of CSN, as Cia Siderúrgica is known, illustrates
the peril other companies are facing.
Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch pursued several
acquisitions over the past decade that boosted debt, but did
little to improve cash flow generation. He is now trying to
dispose of logistics and railway operations, property and an
investment in rival Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, sources told Reuters last week.
"The sale of non-core assets in a buyers' market is CSN's
next challenge," said Leonardo Shinohara, an analyst with HSBC
Securities.
Talks between the company and creditors to extend over 7
billion reais ($1.9 billion) in debt maturing over the next two
years "is on track and well advanced," a source with direct
knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Wednesday.
Both CSN and General Shopping declined to comment.
TOUGHER REFINANCING
Financing conditions in Brazil could become tougher as a
recession prevents companies from passing higher borrowing costs
on to customers, pressing their margins, Eric Altafim, head of
products at investment bank Itaú BBA SA, said.
"Conditions for refinancing in general should keep
deteriorating," Altafim said in a recent interview.
Many Brazilian companies learned from past crises to play it
safe with derivatives, especially after the financial crisis of
2008, when one-way bets on the currency's direction drove
flagship firms such as Sadia SA and Aracruz Celulose SA into
bankruptcy.
Seven years later, hedging has become common enough that
many companies are riding out a currency swing that once might
have hammered them, such as medicine and consumer goods maker
Hypermarcas SA, which borrowed heavily in dollars at
the start of the decade.
Hypermarcas took the "fortunate decision" to buy back part
of a bond due in 2021 two years ago and eliminate its exposure
to currency volatility through derivatives, Chief Financial
Officer Martim Prado Mattos said on Tuesday.
The increased use of cross-currency swaps and similar
instruments in spite of their high cost helped more Brazilian
firms convert dollar debt into local currency risk, trimming
their effective exposure by 40 percent, analysts at Fitch
Ratings estimated using a sample of 63 Brazilian firms.
Transactions involving currency-term contracts, a type of
hedging, rose 20 percent in the year through July, according to
data from clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.
The number of mid-sized firms dealing with hedging is
increasing. Around 10 percent of Itaú BBA's clients seeking
protection had never tried the instruments before, Altafim said.
"There's very little room for surprises here, at least for
now," said Fabio Zenaro, head of products and business at Cetip.
($1 = 3.6250 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Kieran Murray and Alan Crosby)