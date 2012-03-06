NEW YORK, March 6 Brazil may impose
stricter foreign exchange controls to protect its weakening
export sector, after the economy grew less than expected last
year, Fitch Ratings forecast on Tuesday.
The agency said the strength of the Brazilian real,
currently trading around 1.75 per dollar, "could hurt export
competitiveness at a time when slow external demand growth is
already weakening trade and current account balances."
Brazil's economy expanded just 2.7 percent in 2011 as local
industries struggled with soaring business costs and an
over-valued currency. A rebound in consumer spending and strong
agricultural exports just barely kept the country out of
recession during the second half of the year.
Fitch believes that, while the government will remain
focused on stimulating domestic demand, efforts to stem further
appreciation of the real are likely to intensify as
yield-seeking foreign capital continues to flow into the
country.
"We believe the dominant theme of risk aversion in developed
markets and the ongoing impact of central bank liquidity
injections in Europe, the U.S., and Japan will likely stimulate
a continuation of foreign capital flows into Brazil and other
growing Latin American economies," it said in a report.
"In the face of ongoing exchange rate pressure, governments
in these countries may be forced to consider further policy
responses without ruling out stricter capital controls then
those announced so far."
Despite signs of weakness in Brazil's near-term macro
outlook, the country's ratings remain safe at BBB, supported by
strong international reserves, a sovereign external creditor
position, relative fiscal stability and a sound banking system,
Fitch said.
