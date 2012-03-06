NEW YORK, March 6 Brazil may impose stricter foreign exchange controls to protect its weakening export sector, after the economy grew less than expected last year, Fitch Ratings forecast on Tuesday.

The agency said the strength of the Brazilian real, currently trading around 1.75 per dollar, "could hurt export competitiveness at a time when slow external demand growth is already weakening trade and current account balances."

Brazil's economy expanded just 2.7 percent in 2011 as local industries struggled with soaring business costs and an over-valued currency. A rebound in consumer spending and strong agricultural exports just barely kept the country out of recession during the second half of the year.

Fitch believes that, while the government will remain focused on stimulating domestic demand, efforts to stem further appreciation of the real are likely to intensify as yield-seeking foreign capital continues to flow into the country.

"We believe the dominant theme of risk aversion in developed markets and the ongoing impact of central bank liquidity injections in Europe, the U.S., and Japan will likely stimulate a continuation of foreign capital flows into Brazil and other growing Latin American economies," it said in a report.

"In the face of ongoing exchange rate pressure, governments in these countries may be forced to consider further policy responses without ruling out stricter capital controls then those announced so far."

Despite signs of weakness in Brazil's near-term macro outlook, the country's ratings remain safe at BBB, supported by strong international reserves, a sovereign external creditor position, relative fiscal stability and a sound banking system, Fitch said. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; editing by Andrea Evans)