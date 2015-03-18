SAO PAULO, March 18 Brazilian companies took on
$30.2 billion worth of contracts to protect themselves against
currency swings in February, when there were fewer business
days, data from clearing house and market data provider Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados showed on Wednesday.
The value of so-called currency term contracts that
companies used to buy or sell currency to cushion their balance
sheets from volatility in the Brazilian real fell 6 percent and
4.5 percent on an annual and monthly basis, respectively, Cetip
said.
Companies bought $16.3 billion worth of currency term
contracts in February compared with $17.8 billion in January,
while they sold $13.9 billion last month, the data showed. The
real, Brazil's currency, shed 5.8 percent against the
U.S. dollar last month.
This month so far, the real is down 13 percent against the
dollar.
February had 18 business days, three fewer than January,
because of the Carnival holidays. Last year, Carnival took place
in March.
São Paulo-based Cetip is Latin America's largest securities
depositary and clearing house.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James
Dalgleish)