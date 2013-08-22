PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 7
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Aug 22 Brazil's central bank on Thursday announced a currency intervention program that will inject at least $60 billion in the foreign exchange market by year-end, a bold move aimed at supporting the country's currency as it slips to near five-year lows.
The bank said in a statement it will offer, on Mondays through Thursdays, $500 million in currency swaps, derivative contracts designed to support the currency, the real. On Fridays, it will offer $1 billion on the spot market through repurchase agreements.
The program starts on Friday and runs until December, the central bank said, adding it may announce additional auctions if it sees fit.
March 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
* France's Fillon wins party backing for presidential election