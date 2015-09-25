By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, Sept 25
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 The steep slump in Brazil's
currency is dealing a fresh blow to domestic mergers and
acquisitions activity, which is having its worst year in a
decade.
Just a few months ago, dealmakers at some of Brazil's
largest investment banking firms, like Bradesco BBI and Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, believed a gradual slide in the real
would boost activity as takeover costs would fall in dollar
terms for cash-rich private equity and sovereign wealth funds.
Instead, the real has sunk abruptly. With the economy in
recession, annual inflation running at 9.5 percent and business
confidence slumping, it has lost 33 percent so far this year and
this week traded at all-time lows of around 4.20 to the dollar.
As a result, buyout firms are walking on egg-shells and
multinational firms are also taking longer than usual to execute
due-diligence work or negotiate acquisitions in Brazil,
dealmakers told Reuters.
In the year through Sept. 25, companies announced $24.3
billion worth of M&A transactions in Brazil, the lowest in a
decade and down 45 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters deal intelligence data. About 410 deals were
announced so far this year, slightly below the 413 transactions
in the same period a year earlier.
While short-term currency fluctuations seldom affect
long-term investment decisions like corporate takeovers, bankers
are wary given the speed of the real's decline.
"Investors worry that the real may devalue further and, in
particular, after they had written a large check in reais," said
Daniel Wainstein, who heads Greenhill & Co Inc's Brazil unit.
"As most investors track their performance in dollar terms, a
devaluation could significantly cut their potential returns."
Deals taking longer to close include medicine and personal
care goods producer Hypermarcas SA's planned sale of its diaper
unit as bidders increasingly question its returns and appeal
with consumers, a source with knowledge of the process said.
Others include state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA's
efforts to sell a network of gasoline stations across South
America, and plans by ailing engineering firm Grupo OAS SA,
which is in the middle of an in-court restructuring, to exit a
24.4 stake it owns in infrastructure firm Invepar SA
A decade-long boom that brought in hundreds of billions of
dollars in investments has fizzled in the past couple of years
and 2015 has been especially miserable. Stock and bond offerings
have virtually ground to a halt and São Paulo's stock exchange
was this week replaced by Mexico as Latin America's top equity
market for the first time since 2003.
"We grabbed our work briefcases and toured the world
pitching deals with the idea that Brazil had finally become
attractive in dollar terms," Carolina Lacerda, a director at
investment banking group Anbima, told an audience at a
MergerMarket event in São Paulo this week. "September's here and
a lot fewer deals than we wished were concluded. It's been bad."
'GARGANTUAN TASK'
While the number and value of deals has fallen short of
expectations, advisory work remains intense, forcing firms to
deploy more staff than usual to handle otherwise normal
transactions, Lacerda added.
But there are signs that activity could pick up again if the
volatility around Brazil's financial markets eases.
Buyout and sovereign wealth funds are still looking for
takeover targets in sectors from education and healthcare to
technology and real estate, said Samuel Oliveira, head of
investment banking at Banco Indusval & Partners.
Private equity firms last year raised a record $5.6 billion
for new investments in Brazil and it remains Latin America's top
recipient of private equity money.
"For strategic and long-term investors, Brazil remains very
relevant to their business plans," Oliveira told Reuters. "The
storm will pass, and those who make the right buy now have
pretty good chances of doing well down the road."
Buyout firm Advent International is looking for potential
targets among local education firms, director Newton Maia Alves
said at the MergerMarket event. Advent bought for-profit
university Faculdade da Serra Gaúcha in March, one of the
several purchases it made in Brazil since last year, when it
raised $2.1 billion for Latin American buyouts.
Still, valuing assets has become more difficult for any firm
aiming to tap Brazil's growing consumer and natural resources
bases, said Felipe Bittencourt, a partner responsible for
financial advisory at Vinci Partners.
"It makes more sense to buy an asset at 3.75 reais per
dollar with good predictability, than at 4.25 reais under
extreme volatility, like now," said Bittencourt, who helps
oversee Vinci's 18 billion reais ($4.5 billion) in assets under
management. "Valuing assets in the current situation has become
a Gargantuan task."
Even after the real weakened to around 4 reais to the dollar
this week from about 1.70 per dollar early in 2013, the currency
may still be over-valued, said Daniel Tenengauzer, head of
global currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets, citing
stubbornly high inflation, a collapse in Brazil's terms of trade
and flagging growth in investment.
($1 = 3.97 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Kieran Murray)