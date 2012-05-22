RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 Brazil's central bank offered to sell nearly $1 billion in currency swaps on Tuesday, in the second consecutive operation to support the currency during the session.

The bank was reoffering the 19,100 contracts it did not sell in the first auction. The real traded practically flat at 2.0455 per dollar after the announcement. (Reporting By Silvio Cascione and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)