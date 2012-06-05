RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 Brazil's central bank offered to sell up to 40,000 currency swap contracts early on Tuesday, prompting the real to jump more than 1 percent against the dollar.

This was the first time in more than one week that the central bank has offered currency swaps, which essentially increase the supply of dollars in the market. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)