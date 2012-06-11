RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Brazil's central bank offered to sell up to 20,000 currency swap contracts on Monday, in an attempt to support the real, which traded with losses of around 0.5 percent.

The bank is offering contracts maturing in July 2 and Aug. 2, it said in a statement.

That's the smallest amount of contracts the central bank offered in a single auction since it resumed those interventions last month. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)