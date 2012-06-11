U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 Brazil's central bank offered to sell up to 20,000 currency swap contracts on Monday, in an attempt to support the real, which traded with losses of around 0.5 percent.
The bank is offering contracts maturing in July 2 and Aug. 2, it said in a statement.
That's the smallest amount of contracts the central bank offered in a single auction since it resumed those interventions last month. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte)
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.