SAO PAULO Dec 26 Brazil's central bank offered to sell up to 40,000 currency swap contracts on Wednesday in an attempt to support the real.

The bank is offering contracts maturing on Feb. 1, 2013, it said in a statement.

At 10:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the real strengthened 1.05 percent to 2.0565 per U.S. dollar.