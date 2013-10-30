RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Brazil's central bank
rolled over about two-thirds of the $8.9 billion worth of
currency swaps that expire on November 1 after selling a sixth,
and likely final batch, of longer-dated swaps on Wednesday.
These swaps are derivatives that offer investors protection
against a possible depreciation of the real.
The central bank sold all of the 20,000 swaps it had offered
in each of the six auctions it held since last week to renew the
expiring maturities, a sign of investors' appetite for currency
hedge.
The bank's decision to roll over most of the expiring swaps
has helped support the real in the past few days. On Wednesday,
the Brazilian currency traded 0.2 percent stronger
at 2.1855 per dollar.
Brazil's central bank has been regularly auctioning currency
swaps as part of a program of daily currency interventions
designed to stabilize the country's foreign exchange market.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)