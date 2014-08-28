SAO PAULO Aug 28 Brazil's central bank on
Thursday did not yet announce an expected auction to roll over
currency swaps that expire early in September, indicating it
will stop renewing those contracts.
The sale of swaps is part of a central bank program of
currency intervention designed to support the real, which
has been gaining recently. The Brazilian currency closed on
Thursday stronger than 2.24 per dollar for the first time in a
month.
Brazilian policymakers usually announce swap rollovers at
around 6:30 pm local time (2130 GMT) on the day prior to the
auction, but so far the bank only announced its daily sale of
4,000 new swaps for Friday.
The central bank has already rolled over 88 percent of the
$10.1 billion worth of swaps that expire in the beginning of
September.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by David Gregorio)