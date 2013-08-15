Sterling skids to 8-week low vs euro on news of ECB rate hike discussion
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
SAO PAULO Aug 15 The Brazilian central bank plans to roll over up to $5.04 billion in currency swaps contracts maturing on Sept. 2, starting Friday.
The bank, in a statement released late on Thursday, said the number of contracts to be rolled over totaled 100,800. Policymakers will continue with their policy of "specific interventions" in the currency futures markets, the statement added.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK, March 10 Crude oil resumed a downward drift and global equity markets rose on Friday after a robust U.S. jobs report drove home the strength of the American economy and set the stage for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next week.
March 10 Oil refiners shelled out a record over $2 billion to meet U.S. biofuels requirements in 2016, a 70 percent surge that helps fuel a growing debate over who should shoulder the costs for meeting environmental regulations.