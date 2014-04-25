GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease, cautious ahead of c.bank announcements
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazil's central bank did not announce so far on Thursday an expected auction to roll over currency swaps that expire early next month, indicating it will stop renewing those contracts.
If confirmed, the move could weaken the real on Friday. The Brazilian currency closed Thursday at 2.2148 per dollar, 0.46 percent weaker on the day.
Brazilian policymakers usually announce swap rollovers at around 6:30 pm local time (2130 GMT) on the day prior to the auction, but so far the bank only announced its daily sale of 4,000 new swaps for Friday.
A central bank spokesman did not confirm whether a roll-over auction would take place on Friday and declined to make further comments.
The central bank has already rolled over 74 percent of the $8.7 billion worth of swaps that expire in the beginning of May. Last month, it renewed 75 percent of the swaps that expired in the beginning of April. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 The former chief executive of human resources software firm Zenefits, Parker Conrad, on Tuesday made public a new startup that will compete with his old company, marking a comeback by the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who left Zenefits under a cloud.