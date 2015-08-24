(Adds comment from government source, background, byline)
By Patrícia Duarte
SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazil has no plans to sell
dollars from its foreign reserves to curb foreign exchange
volatility because its strategy of offering currency swaps is
working "very well," a member of President Dilma Rousseff's
economic team told Reuters on Monday.
In recent weeks, the central bank has stepped up its pace
of rolling over the swaps. By the end of August it is expected
to have rolled over all swaps that expire on Sept. 1.
The central bank's currency swaps currently total about $100
billion.
Before tapping its $371 billion foreign reserves, the
official added, the government would consider selling dollars
through repurchase agreements if necessary to contain volatility
that has spiked globally due to concerns about the Chinese
economy.
Any decision should be made carefully, the source said.
"Nobody is able to analyze China very well," said the
source, who asked for anonymity. "We need to wait a little
longer, we can't act right away."
The source argued that it is hard to gauge which will be the
permanent effect of China's rout on the global economy but
acknowledged that markets risk overshooting in the meantime due
to the uncertainty.
The Brazilian real s weakened as much as 2.5 percent
on Monday to a 12-year low of 3.58 per dollar as investors
feared a decline in Chinese demand for commodities would further
hurt Brazilian exporters. It later trimmed some losses to trade
1.4 percent lower.
The government is not very worried about the level of the
currency but with the possibility of the foreign exchange market
becoming "dysfunctional," the source said.
(Reporting by patricia Duarte; Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by W Simon)