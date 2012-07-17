BRASILIA, July 17 Leonardo Gomes Pereira, former head of investor relations at Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas, has been nominated by Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega to head the country's securities regulator, CVM, the Finance Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

Pereira will replace former CVM head Maria Helena Santana, whose term ended on July 14th, the statement said.

Pereira's nomination will require confirmation by Brazil's Senate, the statement added. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)