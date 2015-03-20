BRIEF-Cott Corp redeems some notes
* Cott announces partial redemption of DS services of America, Inc.'s 10.000% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021
SAO PAULO, March 20 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder by market value, plans to maintain its current cash generation strategy in 2015 and expects to continue distributing funds to shareholders, potentially through dividend payments.
Speaking on a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth-quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Eric Alencar added that the company's general and administrative expenses were likely to stabilize in 2015. (Reporting by Asher Levine)
* NGL Energy Partners LP - on March 31, co, units, other subsidiary borrowers party entered into amendment 1 to amended and restated credit agreement
* Chase - With less volatility in foreign currency exchange rates in period,recognized net transactional gains losses were not significant for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: