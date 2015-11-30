SYDNEY Nov 30 BHP Billiton
said on Monday its chairman and three other board members would
oversee its response to the Samarco mine disaster in Brazil as
clean-up efforts continue amid confirmation arsenic had been
found in river water.
BHP, which formed a sub-committee to assist the board in its
management of the events at Samarco, has already vowed to
establish a fund to help pay for recovery work on the Rio Dolce
river system, polluted by the mine's runoff.
The four-member sub-committee will include BHP chairman Jac
Nasser, it said. Nasser sought to assure shareholders at BHP's
annual meeting earlier this month that he was committed to
getting Samarco back on its feet.
Brazil's federal and state governments on Friday announced
plans to sue Samarco's co-owners, BHP and Brazilian miner Vale
, for 20 billion reais ($5.24 billion) in damages as
early as Monday.
The proceeds would be put in a fund and used for an
environmental cleanup in the Rio Doce valley over 10 years,
according to Attorney General Luís Inácio Adams.
BHP in a statement said it had yet to receive formal notice
of the action.
Samarco has already been fined 250 million reais by Brazil's
environmental agency, Ibama, for the disaster, which covered the
flood plain in mud for 80 kilometers (50 miles). Fish died and
drinking water supplies for a quarter of a million people had to
be closed off.
Vale confirmed some tests detected toxic elements in the
river after the dam was breached. Samarco was operating the dam
when it burst on Nov. 5, triggering a mudslide that wiped out a
nearby town and flooded the river.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)