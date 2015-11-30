(Recasts with share price fall)
SYDNEY/LONDON Nov 30 BHP Billiton
shares dropped more than 5 percent to a seven-year low on Monday
after Brazil announced plans to sue the mining company and its
partners for 20 billion reais ($5.2 billion) over the bursting
of a dam.
The dam, holding back waste water from the Samarco mine in
southeastern Brazil, burst on Nov. 5, polluting a major river
valley and killing at least 13 people.
Brazil's federal and state governments on Friday announced
plans to sue Samarco's co-owners, BHP and Brazilian
miner Vale, for damages as early as Monday.
At 1045 GMT, BHP's shares in London were down 5.6 percent at
762.52 pence, the biggest fall by a European blue-chip stock
, after touching a seven-year low of 755 pence.
The miner said on Monday its chairman Jac Nasser and three
other board members would oversee its response to the disaster.
The company said in a statement it had yet to receive formal
notice of the legal action.
Brazilian Attorney General Luís Inácio Adams said damages
were being sought to fund an 10-year environmental clean-up in
the Rio Doce valley affected by the disaster.
BHP has said it will establish a fund to help pay for a
clean-up.
Samarco has already been fined 250 million reais by Brazil's
environmental agency for the disaster, which covered the flood
plain in mud for 80 kilometers (50 miles). Fish died and
drinking water supplies for a quarter of a million people had to
be closed off.
Vale confirmed some tests detected toxic elements in the
river after the dam was breached.
(Reporting by James Regan and Mark Potter; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Mike Collett-White)