MARIANA, Brazil Nov 10 Search and rescue teams have confirmed four deaths following the collapse of tailings dams at an iron ore mine in Brazil, officials in the nearby city of Mariana said on Tuesday, five days after two dams burst and unleashed mudslides on a village.

Another missing survivor has been found in a neighboring town, according to an official statement, leaving 22 people missing and hundreds displaced around the mine operated by Samarco, a joint venture owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton . (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)