METALS-London copper up, zinc nickel rally as China returns

MELBOURNE, April 5 London copper rallied on Wednesday as China returned from a two-day break to buy up metals following brighter global manufacturing reports, while zinc and nickel tracked a rally in steel. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.9 percent to $5,832 a tonne by 0158 GMT, after ending the previous session with modest gains. Prices punched through resistance at the 100-day moving average at $5,790, which tr