(Brazil government corrects estimate to 20 bln reais ($5.1
billion) from 24 bln reais)
By Anthony Boadle and Stephen Eisenhammer
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO March 2 Mining company
Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton and Vale SA
, reached a deal with the Brazilian government on
Wednesday to pay an estimated 20 billion reais ($5.1 billion) in
damages over 15 years for a deadly dam spill in November.
Considered Brazil's worst environmental disaster, the burst
tailings dam in the state of Minas Gerais killed 19 people, left
hundreds homeless and polluted a major river.
Of the total, Samarco will pay 4.4 billion reais
through 2018 into a fund to cover the cleanup of the spill from
the tailings dam. From 2019 to 2021, payments will be between
800 million reais and 1.6 billion reais.
"We want to build new life on the rubble of an unprecedented
tragedy," President Dilma Rousseff said at the signing ceremony
in Brasilia.
Beyond 2021, the amount will be decided depending on how
much work remains to be done. The government estimates the total
cost of the lengthy environmental plan, including replanting and
dredging, will reach about 20 billion reais.
The 20 billion reais figure was, however, noticeably absent
from statements sent by Samarco, BHP and Vale. The obligations
outlined by the companies instead came to about 12 billion
reais. The difference, the government explained, was due to
estimates of amounts that can be only decided in the future.
"This is not about a dollar amount, this about a program to
remediate, to restore and where we can't restore to compensate
and also to leave some positive legacies behind," Dean Dalla
Valle, BHP's Chief Commercial Officer, told Reuters at the
ceremony.
"Besides straight remediation, we are talking about actions
like sewage, landfill, reforestation, water treatment," he said.
Vale, in a statement, said that in the event Samarco is
unable to pay its obligations, Vale and BHP would be responsible
for covering the costs.
The miner said the accord does not cover private civil
suits, other public civil suits or criminal investigations.
Preferred shares in Vale were trading 7.5 percent
higher following the announcement, boosted on the accord and a
rise in iron ore prices.
Dalla Valle said he hoped Samarco would be in a position to
restart its mine in the final quarter of the year. The company
has already taken the first steps to get its licenses in place
to restart.
"We will only start when it is absolutely safe, we will need
to learn from the investigation. The way it will start won't
involve the current tailings dams," Dalla Valle said.
($1 = 3.89 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer
and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bill Trott and Grant McCool)