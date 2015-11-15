By Stephen Eisenhammer
| RIO DOCE, Brazil
RIO DOCE, Brazil Nov 15 The collapse of two
dams at a Brazilian mine has cut off drinking water for quarter
of a million people and saturated waterways downstream with
dense orange sediment that could wreck the ecosystem for years
to come.
Nine people were killed, 19 are still listed as missing and
500 people were displaced from their homes when the dams burst
at an iron ore mine in southeastern Brazil on Nov. 5.
The sheer volume of water disgorged by the dams and laden
with mineral waste across nearly 500 km is staggering: 60
million cubic meters, the equivalent of 25,000 Olympic swimming
pools or the volume carried by about 187 oil tankers.
President Dilma Rousseff compared the damage to the 2010 oil
spill by BP PLC in the Gulf of Mexico and Environment Minister
Izabella Teixeira called it an "environmental catastrophe."
Scientists say the sediment, which may contain chemicals
used by the mine to reduce iron ore impurities, could alter the
course of streams as they harden, reduce oxygen levels in the
water and diminish the fertility of riverbanks and farmland
where floodwater passed.
Samarco Mineração SA, a joint venture between mining giants
Vale SA and BHP Billiton and owner of the
mine, has repeatedly said the mud is not toxic.
But biologists and environmental experts disagree. Local
authorities have ordered families rescued from the flood to wash
thoroughly and dispose of clothes that came in contact with the
mud.
"It's already clear wildlife is being killed by this mud,"
said Klemens Laschesfki, professor of geosciences at the Federal
University of Minas Gerais. "To say the mud is not a health risk
is overly simplistic."
As the heavy mud hardens, Laschesfki says, it will make
farming difficult. And so much silt will settle along the bottom
of the Rio Doce and the tributaries that carried the mud there
that the very course of watershed could change.
"Many regions will never be the same," he says.
Researchers are testing the river water and results should
be published over the coming weeks, giving a better idea of the
contents of the mining waste.
One cause for concern is that compounds known as ether
amines could have been used at the mine to separate silica from
the iron ore, in order to produce a better quality product.
According to mining industry research and scientific
literature published in recent years, the compounds are commonly
used at Brazilian mines, including Samarco's.
At least some of the compounds, according to the website of
Air Products, a company that produces them, "are not readily
biodegradable and have high toxicity to aquatic organisms." They
can also raise PH levels to a point that is environmentally
harmful.
"There will be serious problems using the water from the
river now," says Pedro Antonio Molinas, a water resources
engineer and mining industry consultant familiar with the
region.
Samarco did not respond to questions about whether it used
the compounds or whether they were in the so-called tailings
pond whose contents burst through the broken dams.
'SWEET RIVER'
The disaster is the latest assault on the Rio Doce, or
"Sweet River", one of the main routes connecting mineral-rich
Minas Gerais state with the Atlantic Ocean.
Once lined with thick rainforest and populated by indigenous
tribes, the waterway has long suffered because of ravenous
demand for the minerals nearby.
So synonymous is it with the mining industry that Vale,
which means "valley" in Portuguese, refers to the land through
which the river runs. Before a name change in 2007, the miner
was formally known as the Vale of the Rio Doce Company.
Its banks now barren, and bed full of silt, the river grew
prone to flooding with heavy rains that over the years
devastated communities along its more than 800 km course.
More recently it was plagued by drought.
On Thursday, the river running a reddish brown, farmhands
moved livestock away from its banks, afraid to let cattle drink
the water. At a picnic table, Nilo Candido da Silva, 74, said he
never saw devastation on this scale during a life spent by the
river.
"I don't think I'll ever see it go back to normal," said
Silva, gazing at thick mud and shredded trees where last week
the river rose but now just a brown trickle flows. A fish lay
dead in the mud.
As the mud flows toward the ocean, environmentalists fear
its impact on the coast too.
"Who had the brilliant idea of opening the dams along the
river?" asked marine biologist Andre Ruschi in a Facebook post,
referring to the decision by authorities to open dams along the
Rio Doce to allow the surge to dissipate and proceed toward the
ocean.
The mouth of the Rio Doce is a nesting area for endangered
sea turtles, an animal sensitive to chemical changes in the
water. The beaches are expected to turn a deep red.
"It's a huge shock for nature," said Professor David Zee, an
expert in oceanography and the environment at the State
University in Rio de Janeiro.
(Additional reporting by Reese Ewing, Caroline Stauffer,
Marcelo Teixeira, and Walter Brandimarte in Sao Paulo, and Jeb
Blount in Rio de Janeiro.; Editing by Paulo Prada and Kieran
Murray)