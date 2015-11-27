BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazil's environmental
regulator is planning additional fines against iron ore miner
Samarco on top of the 20 billion reais in damages and clean-up
charges the government is seeking, the country's attorney
general, Luis Adams, said on Friday.
The regulator, known as Ibama, has already fined Samarco 250
million reais in the aftermath of a rupture of a tailings dam
that ravaged communities and contaminated a major river.
Samarco is a joint venture between the world's largest
mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd , and
the biggest iron ore miner, Vale SA .
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)