BRIEF-Wi-Lan to acquire International Road Dynamics for $63.5 mln
* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for equity value of approximately $63.5 million
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 25 Mining companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd will be financial guarantors of any accord between Brazil's government and Samarco Mineração SA over a deadly November damburst, Attorney General Luis Inacio Adams said on Monday.
Brazil is suing Samarco a 50-50 joint iron ore mining venture between BHP and Vale, for 20 billion reais ($4.89 billion) over the damburst, which killed 17 and is considered the worst environmental disaster in Brazilian history.
($1= 4.09 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Peter Cooney)
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: